Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($46.39) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($48.66) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

TLX stock opened at €38.82 ($40.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($45.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

