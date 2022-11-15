Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
