Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.04. 15,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 587,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

