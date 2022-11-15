TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 230.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

