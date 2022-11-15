TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
NYSE TEL opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
