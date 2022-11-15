TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

