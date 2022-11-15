Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Team

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Team by 349.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 728.11%.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading

