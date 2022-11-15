Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Lessened by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of TECK opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

