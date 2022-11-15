Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 13,151 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 55,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.