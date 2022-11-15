Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

