Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 12,024 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 57,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

