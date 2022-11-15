Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 15,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.67 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

