Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

ARCC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 34,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,616. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

