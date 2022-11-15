Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 13,340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 189,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

