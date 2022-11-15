Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 23,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

