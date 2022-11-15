Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 345,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx Increases Dividend

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 22,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,596. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.