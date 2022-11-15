Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 18,906 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,453. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

