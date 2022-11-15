Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $26.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.87) to €24.00 ($24.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($34.02) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.87) to €22.00 ($22.68) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €21.50 ($22.16) to €20.50 ($21.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGHY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

