Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLPFY. Citigroup upgraded Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $227.38.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

