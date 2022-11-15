Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.
TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Telos Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 1,589,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Telos has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
