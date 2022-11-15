Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 1,589,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Telos has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

