TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.40 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $228.33 million and approximately $34.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080055 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00063574 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011882 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023881 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005674 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,267,590 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
