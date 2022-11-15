Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.4%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 14,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 91,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

