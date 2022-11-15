Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Texas Instruments worth $479,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

