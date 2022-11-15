Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

