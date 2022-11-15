TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. Cowen currently has a C$123.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.42.

TSE TFII opened at C$137.20 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total transaction of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,492,303.79. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,803 shares of company stock worth $21,164,909.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

