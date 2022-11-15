TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. Cowen currently has a C$123.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.42.
TFI International Price Performance
TSE TFII opened at C$137.20 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.