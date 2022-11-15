The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.2 %

CG opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,910,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.