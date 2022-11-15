The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GCV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,044. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
