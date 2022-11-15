The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GCV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,044. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

