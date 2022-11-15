The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading

