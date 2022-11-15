The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.