The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $14.50

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

VITL stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.66 million, a PE ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,009,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

