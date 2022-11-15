The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $14.50

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.
Vital Farms Trading Up 0.3 %
VITL stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.66 million, a PE ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 0.69.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
