The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Plans $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

HSY stock opened at $218.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.11. Hershey has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

