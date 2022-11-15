The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,718 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.89. 170,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The company has a market cap of $336.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,304 shares of company stock worth $17,490,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

