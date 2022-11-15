The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,209. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

