The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,418,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $212,339,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.76. 300,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

