The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.93.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

TTD stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,388.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.