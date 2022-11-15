The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.93.
TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %
TTD stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,388.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
