Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $550.34. 17,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

