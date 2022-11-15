TheStreet Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to C

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

