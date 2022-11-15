TheStreet Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Lear Trading Down 2.3 %

LEA opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,918,469. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

