Thomas Story & Son LLC Acquires Shares of 31,701 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. 243,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

