Thomas Story & Son LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $229.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

