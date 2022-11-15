Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. 14,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,335. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

