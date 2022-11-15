Thomson Reuters Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$145.25 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The firm has a market cap of C$69.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,515 shares of company stock worth $7,227,917.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

