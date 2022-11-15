Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$169,392.13 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TRI traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$145.25. The company had a trading volume of 514,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,051. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$119.23 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.91.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

