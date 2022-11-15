Tim Steiner Purchases 16 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($174.10).
Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner bought 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($177.22).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 100.60 ($1.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 825 ($9.69). The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,109. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 575.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 742.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.