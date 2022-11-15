Tim Steiner Purchases 16 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($174.10).

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner bought 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($177.22).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 100.60 ($1.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 825 ($9.69). The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,109. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 575.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 742.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocado Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.63) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.88) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($16.76).

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

