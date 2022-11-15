TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Trading Up 4.3%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

TomTom Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

About TomTom

(Get Rating)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.