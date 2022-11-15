Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE CURV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.61. 71,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,629. Torrid has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

