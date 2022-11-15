TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.62.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
