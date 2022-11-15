Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TCI traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $39.72. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

