TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $162,201.06 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 283,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,407. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 885.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,299,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

