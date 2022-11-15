Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.