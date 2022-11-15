Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297,335 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 7.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Trip.com Group worth $197,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after buying an additional 328,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 341,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.45. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

